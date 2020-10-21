1/1
Robert S. Sprafke
9/16/1936 - 10/16/2020
{ "" }
Robert Stacey Sprafke, "Bob", 84, of Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts and Wallingford, Connecticut, died peacefully of natural causes surrounded by his loving children on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home on Cape Cod. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Sprafke for 62 years. Bob was born in Meriden, September 16, 1936, a son of the late Francis J. and Beatrice (Stacey) Sprafke and attended St. Mary's School and Meriden High School. He went on to study Business Administration at St. Michael's College and worked at Hubbard Park before joining his father in business at Sprafke's Shoes on Center Street in Wallingford. Over the years he served countless members of the local community until his retirement in 2005. Very involved in the community, Bob was a member of many Wallingford organizations: Rotary, Jaycees', Yalesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Merchants Association, the Democratic Town Committee, and the Parks and Recreations Commission. He served as President of the Yalesville P.T.A., Vice President of the Tercentenary Committee and as a Director of the Wallingford Chamber of Commerce. Bob was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church where he was a member of the Parish Council, served as a Chairman and Treasurer for the church carnival and assisted at mass as an usher. Bob and Betty retired to Cape Cod and enjoyed many years hosting family and friends at their Cape Cod Compound. He is survived by his children, Paul Sprafke and his companion Michele Manzo of Yarmouth Port, Patricia Tyaack and her husband Robert of Middletown, Ellen Casey and her husband Michael of Wallingford, and Francis Sprafke and his spouse Chris Soteriou of Meriden; his grandchildren, Timothy Casey and his wife Katrina, Anna Tyaack, William Tyaack, Jack Casey, Allison Sprafke, Bridget Casey, Robert Sprafke and Michael Casey IV; his great-grandson, Xackery Tyaack; and his brother, Dr. Donald Sprafke. He was predeceased by his step mother, Mildred Hazelet; and his father, Francis Sprafke. His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, October 23, from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 am directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required at the funeral home and the church). The Mass will be livestreamed on Bob's online obituary page located at www.wallingfordfh.com. Interment will be private. Gifts in his memory may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville, CT 06492.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
October 20, 2020
My condolences to Mr. Sprafke’s family. I was the principal at Holy Trinity School and over the years I made many trips to the store when I was aware that a student needed school shoes or boots and the family was struggling. Mr. Sprafke sold them to me at the “sale” price!
We had wonderful chats about Cape Cod and he knew everyone in Wallingford. I am certain that he has earned his wings. I believe that there is a bright red rocking horse reserved with his name on it.

Sister Kathleen Kelly R.S.M.
Kathleen Kelly
Neighbor
October 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Joan Crowe (Tomassi)
Neighbor
October 20, 2020
My parents took us to buy shoes there every year to get ready for school starting, in the 60s and early 70’s. Always remember him being very nice to us. Still look for it when on Center Street even though I know it has been gone for 15 years❤ Sympathies to all his family.
Francine Skalicky
Acquaintance
October 20, 2020
Paul,
I’m am so grateful to your Dad for putting the right shoes on my kids. I’ll never forget him saying “what? Jelly shoes? This is what you need!” Kept going back when they needed them. A wonderful man.
May you find peace, my prayers are with you and your family
Vicky from Stop and Shop Fuel Branford
Vicky
Friend
October 20, 2020
I am Bob's neighbor on Cape Cod. I greatly enjoyed talking to Bob and Betty in their home. Bob would point out the many mementos in his home from his shoe store. The "red rocking horse" had a very special place and always caught my attention. Bob was a kind and thoughtful man. He loved his family, and would always talk about them, each by name and what they were doing. I will miss Bob very much.
Nancy McLean
October 20, 2020
Lots of great memories getting our shoes there! Myself as a child and then my kids. Mr. Sprafke was always so nice and welcoming. The lollipops! Always got a lollipop, even if I just stopped in after school to say hi.
Maureen Cruz
October 20, 2020
All my siblings loved to go to Sprafke's ( his Dad was there when I was younger) for our new school shoes.... always looked inside for Buster Brown and Tag !
We had to take turns riding the red rocking horse, and "seeing our feet " it that old machine that got banned to the basement. Later Bob "talked me into buying " the best linen shoes that I could have dyed to match each prom dress. Remember one of the boys in Yalesville school, when I taught there. Just thought of him yesterday, as I used the stainless steel long shoehorn I bought when they were closing the shoe store. Soo, with that purchase, the Sprafke family will always be on my mind...or feet as it is. Just wanted to share some of the "old thoughts" I had/have.
Carolyn ( Lyn) & Tom Connelly Ferraiolo
Friend
October 20, 2020
We were sadden to hear of Bob's passing. With our deepest sympathy.
Sincerely, Patrick & Gerda Leveille
Gerda Leveiile
October 20, 2020
Such a kind and wonderful man. My children loved visiting his store to get new shoes! He was always patient and made each person, no matter what age, feel important. Rest In Peace and to your family, may fond memories sustain you.
Patti Carlo
Acquaintance
October 20, 2020
To the Sprafke family , please accept our deepest condolences on your loss . We remember Bob , when attending many functions and meeting he and Betty there ! May God shine his perpetual light upon him and may he rest in peace, in the house of the Lord . Hank & Karen Kowalski
Hank Kowalski
Friend
October 20, 2020
To the Sprafke family many memories of going to get our shoes at the shoe store. Friends with Paul & sending prayers to all the family, tears of sorrow for your loss.
Kimberly (Crew) Buongirno
Friend
October 19, 2020
Bob was a local treasure - from my Buster Browns, to career girl heels, to my daughter's first shoes, Sprafke's was the my go-to place. He was a wise conversationalist and represented the best of what a 'small town' offers. My sympathies to his family.
Georgian Lussier
Acquaintance
