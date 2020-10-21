All my siblings loved to go to Sprafke's ( his Dad was there when I was younger) for our new school shoes.... always looked inside for Buster Brown and Tag !

We had to take turns riding the red rocking horse, and "seeing our feet " it that old machine that got banned to the basement. Later Bob "talked me into buying " the best linen shoes that I could have dyed to match each prom dress. Remember one of the boys in Yalesville school, when I taught there. Just thought of him yesterday, as I used the stainless steel long shoehorn I bought when they were closing the shoe store. Soo, with that purchase, the Sprafke family will always be on my mind...or feet as it is. Just wanted to share some of the "old thoughts" I had/have.

Carolyn ( Lyn) & Tom Connelly Ferraiolo

Friend