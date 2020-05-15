Robert S. Suchar
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert S. Suchar, 74, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Robert was born on July 13, 1945 in New Britain to the late Michael and Anna Mae (Sabol) Suchar and had been a longtime Plantsville resident. Bob worked for many years as a truck driver and after his retirement, he enjoyed his second career at New Britain Transportation driving school kids. Bob liked working on cars, loved his dogs and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by two daughters, Andrea DiPaola and her husband Lawrence of Southington and Liza Durand and her husband Shawn of Port Ritchey, FL, 5 grandchildren, Logan and Mia DiPaola and Gavin, Ethan and Grayson Durand. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Suchar of Maine, his aunt Theresa Siemiatkoski of Southington and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current Coronavirus health concerns, funeral services are being held privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved