Robert "Bob" Siarkowski, 82, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT New Britain Campus. He was the husband of Anita (LeBlanc) Siarkowski.



Bob was born on July 18, 1936 in Wanamie, PA, the son of the late Peter and Rose (Martinell) Siarkowski. He was the owner operator of Bob's Music Center for 65 years.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Scot Siarkowski and wife Patricia of Plantsville and Bret Siarkowski of MA, four grandchildren Sara Ciantar, Peter, Jonathan and Nicholas Siarkowski, two great-grandchildren Jessica and Brianna Siarkowski and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



The Funeral will be held on Thursday, 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Plantsville. Burial will be in The Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, 5-8pm. For online directions and condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com Published in The Record-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019