Robert V. Guarnieri, 67, of Wallingford, husband of 38 years to Nancy (Manginella) Guarnieri, passed away unexpectedly May 6, 2020 at Bristol Hospital.
He was born in New Haven on January 13, 1953, a son of the late Vincent and Lillian (Lupoli) Guarnieri.
He worked as an electronic technician for Canberra Industries for many years until retiring. He found peace fishing on the water, joy in watching his children play and coach baseball and softball, pure bliss when riding in his Jeep with his favorite Basset Hounds, and frustration in being a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan. He never met a stranger; everyone he met became his friend, and if you were lucky, his family. He was never too busy to have a conversation with you. He cherished every holiday and being around friends and family, especially when sharing a meal prepared by his favorite cook, his wife. He has taught us all to love harder, laugh louder, and always be present in the moment.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his daughter, Kelly Guarnieri and her husband, George Neville, of Baltimore, MD; his son, Michael Guarnieri and his fiance, Alexa Hare, of Manchester, his sister Jocelyn Niziolek and husband, Paul Niziolek of Guilford; his sister-in-law, Diane Giglio and her husband, Francis, of Wallingford his niece, Lauren Grady and her husband Kevin Grady; nephews, David Giglio and his wife Linda Giglio, David Niziolek and his wife Melissa Niziolek, and Michael Niziolek and his wife Andrea Niziolek;
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Interment in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in safer times at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.s
Published in The Record-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.