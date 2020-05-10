Robert V. Guarnieri
1953 - 2020
Robert V. Guarnieri, 67, of Wallingford, husband of 38 years to Nancy (Manginella) Guarnieri, passed away unexpectedly May 6, 2020 at Bristol Hospital.

He was born in New Haven on January 13, 1953, a son of the late Vincent and Lillian (Lupoli) Guarnieri.

He worked as an electronic technician for Canberra Industries for many years until retiring. He found peace fishing on the water, joy in watching his children play and coach baseball and softball, pure bliss when riding in his Jeep with his favorite Basset Hounds, and frustration in being a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan. He never met a stranger; everyone he met became his friend, and if you were lucky, his family. He was never too busy to have a conversation with you. He cherished every holiday and being around friends and family, especially when sharing a meal prepared by his favorite cook, his wife. He has taught us all to love harder, laugh louder, and always be present in the moment.

In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his daughter, Kelly Guarnieri and her husband, George Neville, of Baltimore, MD; his son, Michael Guarnieri and his fiance, Alexa Hare, of Manchester, his sister Jocelyn Niziolek and husband, Paul Niziolek of Guilford; his sister-in-law, Diane Giglio and her husband, Francis, of Wallingford his niece, Lauren Grady and her husband Kevin Grady; nephews, David Giglio and his wife Linda Giglio, David Niziolek and his wife Melissa Niziolek, and Michael Niziolek and his wife Andrea Niziolek;

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Interment in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in safer times at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Most Holy Trinity Church
Interment
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we send our deepest sympathy to you all for your loss. Our prayers thoughts and love are with you all at this most difficult time. Mark and Diane Julius
Friend
May 10, 2020
Dear Nancy,
Though we haven't been in touch for many years, I am sending along my most sincere condolences to you and your children for the sudden loss of your clearly dear husband. May you and your children cherish all the wonderful memories of a happy life together. Take good care of yourself...

Linda (Orie) Perfetto
SCSU Nursing Classmate
Linda Perfetto
Classmate
May 10, 2020
Bobby was the greatest friend a man could hope and pray for. I miss him terribly but he will always own a piece of my heart. Rest In Peace.
Paul DiLella
Friend
May 10, 2020
So sorry Nancy to hear of Bobs passing. Its been a longtime since working with Bob, but I will never forget his laugh! He was a great guy!
Tim Mik
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Our sincerest condolences for the loss of your husband and father. Hoping that your memories bring peace and comfort to you.
Martin and Pat Thurston
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Oh I'm so sorry that Bob passed. I worked with bob at Canberras. He was such a good man. This is very sad. I will send you all prayers. Sending love.
Cynthia Szymaszek
Friend
May 9, 2020
Nancy..I am so deeply saddened by your family's loss...I have known you for practically my entire life and there are truly no words..just know that I am thinking of you with much love in my heart..♥♥♥
Cheryl Artes
Friend
May 9, 2020
I was nice to have worked and known him. Always a smile on his face. R.I.P. He will be missed
Donna Berger
Coworker
May 9, 2020
I have been friends with Bob for many years, working with him at Canberra Ind. After leaving , we stayed in close contact. He was glad I was moving back from Alabama to Ct. and we were going to be fishing buddies. I will miss my friend deeply. I hope the family finds peace in this difficult time, and know that his spirit will always be with you. RIP my friend.
May 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you. Bob will be missed.
John and Kathy Sullivan .
Friend
May 9, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. Bob coached our sons YMCA basketball team, in the late 1990s. He was a very passionate coach about the game, but even more passionate about the boys he coached. He truly cared about them. We have many fond memories of Basketball Bob. Rest In Peace
Mary Alice and Tim Kavanaugh
May 9, 2020
Thoughts & prayers to Nancy, Kelly and Michael, and Family, your husband, father and a wonderful friend to so many will be greatly missed. As a Canberra Family friend, I will hold on to the thoughts of laughter, his passion for his Brownies and sports, the setback tournaments. A genuine and kind man.
~ Glenn Centola
Coworker
May 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. Bob was a great Friend to work with at Canberra he always had a Fishing story to Tell and a lesson to teach.
My condolences to Nancy, Michael, Kelly and the entire Guarnieri family and to Bob's many friends.
Kenneth Vosgien
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Dear Lauren & Kevin,
We are so sorry for your loss. We know how much your Uncle Bob meant to you both. He was so much more than an uncle, he was also your friend. And we know that Bob truly loved you both and he adored Joseph and Ryan. Bob would light up whenever he talked about your boys.
Keep all your wonderful memories of Bob close in your hearts and he will be right there with you always.
We love you always,
Mom & Dad
Terri Grady
Family
May 8, 2020
We are so so sorry for your loss . Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time . Sending hugs and love to you all.
Heidi , Mike and Grammy Perrin / McDermott family
Family
May 8, 2020
Nancy, Michael and Kelly and significant others. The stories and memories have been non stop on the Canberra Facebook page. Bob was one of a kind and Im going to miss him so much. I didnt get to see him nearly as much as I wouldve liked to lately but when I did get to touch base with him it made sense why I would call or pop in to see him when I did. He was that guy that you wanted to be with and not lose touch with. I dont know what else to say but Im so sorry and I loved him very much. He was very special to me. God bless.
Rit
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Nancy, Kelly, George, Michael and Alexa,
We are all deeply saddened by your loss. Bob was truly a a very special man. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He always had great conversations whenever we were together and left us with a smile. He loved all of you most of all. He was a very proud family man that was a true role model as a husband and father. He made our world so much brighter! We will all miss him dearly and love him always!
You are all in our thoughts and prayers!
We love you,
Meg, Rich and Jamie
Meg and Rich
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He was a great Little League coach and he always had a story to share and a lesson to teach. My condolences to Nancy, Michael, Kelly and the entire Guarnieri family and to Bob's many friends.
Ray Gomes
May 8, 2020
Dear Nancy, Kelly, George, Michael, and Alexa,
We are so very sorry for your loss. Bob was such a wonderful guy, a true gentleman and friend. He always left us with a smile on our face. We are truly so much better for having known him.
We are keeping you all in our hearts and prayers.
With love and friendship always,
Terri & Kevin
Terri Grady
Friend
May 8, 2020
Nancy, Please accept our sincere condolences. We are praying for you during this very difficult time. We will truly miss Bob so much.
Neil & Angelique Bilodeau
May 8, 2020
Bob was such a sweet man ❤ We are so so sorry Nancy Kelly & Mike. Sending you so much love.
The Jepsons
Family
