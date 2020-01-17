The Record-Journal Obituaries
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Robert Wallace passed peacefully away on his 92nd birthday, November 9, 2019, at the Quinnipiac Valley Center in Wallingford. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy and was retired from the Allegheny Ludlum Corp.
Mr. Wallace was laid to rest with full military honors Friday, January 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the CT State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown, CT. To leave a message of condolence or for directions, please visit www.BCBailey.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
