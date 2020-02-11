|
|
Robert William Heidgerd, 81, of Wallingford, entered into eternal life on Sunday, February 9th surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born July 5, 1938 in Englewood, NJ, birth son of Walter and Elsie Kessell. He was adopted at the age of twelve by William and Ruth Heidgerd, residing in New Paltz, NY. He was the loving husband of Mary Anne Heidgerd (McCullough) for 58 years. Robert was a graduate of New Paltz High School and was in the army, attaining the rank of SP4. He earned a certification from The University of New Haven's School of Manager Development in June of 1973. He worked at Pratt and Whitney and AGC prior to enjoying a lengthy career in management at Winchester Repeating Arms in New Haven, CT. Before retirement Mr. Heidgerd finished his career at Lingol Corp. in Wallingford, CT. He was an active member of Yalesville United Methodist Church, participating on the finance board, as a Trustee, and choir member. Over the years his activities and interests included javelin, softball, bowling, pool, archery, coaching, golf, carpentry, hunting, cars, and ping pong. As a highly competitive individual, there wasn't an event he wouldn't want to participate in and potentially win. In later years his skills as a talented artist became his major interest, producing numerous impressive paintings and other art pieces in pastels, acrylics, and oils.
Robert was completely devoted to his family. As a proud and supportive father and grandfather, he gave of his time frequently; coaching, mentoring, cheering, and generally helping his sons and their families. He shed blood, sweat, and tears transforming his house into the home it became. His true love, however, was spending each of his days with his wife, whom he lovingly referred to as "The Boss". Besides his wife, Mary Anne, he is survived by his sons, Robert Heidgerd Jr. and his wife Wendy, of Cheshire, Richard Heidgerd of Wallingford, and Rohn Heidgerd and his wife Angela of Southington, as well as his grandchildren Kelsey, Megan, Aeron, Ethan, Austyn, Lily and Tyler. He is also survived by his two sisters, Ruth Ruso and Edith Wolfe.
The joys of Robert's life were his family, his church, and the Town of Wallingford.
His family will receive relatives and friends at Yalesville United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 13, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. A funeral service will be held in the church at 10:30 am. Interment in In Memoriam Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to Yalesville United Methodist Church, 8 New Place St., Yalesville, CT 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of The Yalesville Funeral Home. www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 11, 2020