The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Malmberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William Malmberg

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Robert William Malmberg Obituary
Robert William Malmberg, 56, of Durham, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hartford Hospital after suffering a heart attack. Born in Middletown, he was the son of Mary Ann (Calcagni) Malmberg of Portland and the late Herbert N. Malmberg.

Bob lived in Durham all of his life but Vermont was his second home. His passion was the outdoors. He loved his dogs and hiking, but many would consider Bob the greatest fisherman ever.

Along with his Mother, Bob is survived by his brother, Richard Malmberg and his wife, Cindy of Durham; his sister, Lee Ann Palladino and her husband, Michael of Old Saybrook; his nieces and nephews, Erica, Matt, Debbie, Michael, Britany, and Brent and his beloved dogs, Bull and Tanner.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now