Roberta Jean (Novak) O'Byrne, 85, of Wallingford, wife of the late Donald J. O'Byrne, Sr., passed away January 14, 2020 at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare and Hospital in Wallingford.
She was born in Bridgeport on March 16, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Jennie (Hleva) Novak.
She loved working with people and retired from Dime Savings Bank and Choate Rosemary Hall. She was a charter parishioner of The Church of the Resurrection and taught CCD there for nine years. She was also a charter member and past president of the Pinta #5 Columbite's Auxiliary, and was a member of the Wallingford Senior Center.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Lombardi (Charles), Donald O'Byrne, Jr., (MaryAnn), and Timothy O'Byrne, Sr., (Irene); her grandchildren, Laura Atwell (Kevin), Carey Lorenzana (Anthony), Jamie Weaver, Timothy O'Byrne, Jr., (Stephanie), Christina O'Byrne, Robert O'Byrne, and Shannon O'Byrne; her great grandchildren, Kaden, Ryan and Leah Atwell, Kyle Alayna and Carly Lorenzana, Jackson, Nathan and Emelia Weaver, Cooper and Ryker O'Byrne, and Zachary Minicucci. She was Predeceased by her sister, Elaine (Mrs. Kenneth) Barry.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nursing Staff at Gaylord Hospital Lyman 1 for their outstanding care and compassion.
Roberta's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, January 17, 2020 from 8:30 am until 10:45 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Church of the Resurrection where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Church of the Resurrection Building Fund, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to the Wallingford Senior Center, 238 Washington Street, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences or directions visitwww.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020