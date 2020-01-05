|
Roberta "Bert" LaMontagne, 84, a long-time resident of Meriden, CT, and Aurora, CO, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.
She was born on December 19, 1935, in Hamden, CT, to the late Anna Green and adopted by her step-father John Green. She graduated from high school and married the late Herbert LaMontagne and they lived together in Meriden, CT, before she relocated to Aurora, CO, in 2003 to be closer to her family.
Roberta was a middle school secretary until she retired in 1997.
She had many hobbies throughout her life including knitting, crocheting, bird - watching, gardening, and was a professional Amazon shopper.
Roberta is survived by her son William "Billy" LaMontagne, daughter-in-law Pat, and her reasons for moving to Colorado, her grandchildren, Ian and Mia. She is also survived by her sister Laurel, and her family, Ali, Joey, and Zeina Assaf of Jacksonville, FL. Roberta also leaves behind her beloved dog, Joey, whom she gave kisses and hugs to on a daily basis. She is preceded in death by her parents Anna and John Green, her husband, Herbert, and her son, John LaMontagne.
The LaMontagne family would also like to express their heartfelt appreciation and love to Roberta's dear friends, Diane and Murray Duggar for supporting and loving Roberta throughout the years.
A memorial service will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Aurora, CO, on Friday, January 17th, at 5 p.m.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020