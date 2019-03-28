Roberto Freytes Nunez, 86, of Wallingford, CT, departed this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Florida, Puerto Rico, on September 13, 1932, a son of the late Jose Nunez and the late Sara Freytes Nunez. Roberto is survived by his partner and wife Annette (Cappiello) Nunez, children Jose L. Nunez, II and Tania M. Nunez of Wallingford, Caesar L. Nunez of Maine, Sandra D. Belanger and Debra L. (Mark) Belanger of Meriden, his sisters Sonia (Rafael) Torres of Meriden and Idis (Antonio) Colon, and his brothers Carmelo, Hector, Emilio (Nilsa) and William (Awilda) Nunez of Florida, PR. He also leaves his grandchildren Connor, Tyler, Eric, Jessica, Jennifer and Gary, and his great grandchildren Jake, Violet, Ella and Maddox. His brothers Ellie, Cesar and sisters-in-law Clotilde and Hilda (Carmelo) Nunez predeceased him. Roberto will be remembered mostly as a kind, loving, humble and compassionate soul. He found great joy in his family and friends. He was always willing to give of himself to anyone in need. Roberto was the center of family life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and especially teaching others about nature. He loved a good family get together, and was the life of the party, with a contagious laugh, and a smile that could light up a room. He also enjoyed going to the casino. Roberto was an excellent sought after auto-body man for over fifty years. He worked for several auto-body shops, and as a hobby, for himself. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Iglesia Cristiana Alfa y Omega, 134 Springdale Ave., Meriden, the Reverend Rafael Torres presiding. The family would like to immensely thank the East Wallingford Co. 8 Volunteer Fire Department, and the Wallingford Fire Department for caring for Roberto. They also wish to thank Dr. Natalia Neparidze for her unwavering dedication and care to support both Roberto and the family during this trying time. Lastly, we want to give a special thank you to all the staff at the Smilow Cancer Center, Fusion 7 for their kindness and positive support for the past two years. They are truly gifted. Should friends desire, gifts in memory of Roberto Nunez may be sent to Smilow Cancer Center, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT 06510. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements. www.washingtonmemorialfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019