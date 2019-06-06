Roberto "Butchie" Gomez, 55, of East Hartford, died June 1, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was the devoted husband of Michele (Labor) Gomez and an amazing father to Roberto Jr., Christine, Antonio and Alene.



Words cannot express the lives Butchie touched and the souls he lit up with his contagious smile. His love of life, family, God and friends was evident to all who knew him.



He was born in the Bronx, NY, Nov. 10, 1963, a son of the late Antonio Gomez and Olga Fabiani.



He was a senior building mechanic for Liberty Bank of Middletown, CT.



He was also a dedicated grandfather to Liana, Manny, Roberto, Elias and Levi. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Jose (Denise), Michael (Cary), Sylvia (Jenny), Victor (Noemi), Joey (Leticia), Irma (Abel), Mariella and many nieces and nephews including Justin, John, Brandon, Justin, Tiffany, Jorge, Tiaisia, as well as many, many more extended family members.



His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford, CT on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm and on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm with a service to follow at 3:00 pm in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made directly to the family or in his honor to www.thesmallthings.org/donate. It should be marked as a tribute if you wish to notify the family.