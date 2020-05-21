Rocco J. "Rocky" Macri
1936 - 2020
Rocco "Rocky" J. Macri, 84, of Southington, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He had been the loving husband of Grace (Brown) Macri for 59 years. Rocky was born in Meriden on August 16, 1936 to the late Frank and Maria (Crasa) Macri and had been a longtime Southington resident. Rocky proudly served his country in the U. S. National Guard. He worked as an insurance representative for John Hancock for nearly 40 years. Rocky loved the Yankees and in his retirement, played Southington Senior Softball. In addition to his wife Grace, Rocky is survived by two children, daughter, Karen Greer and her husband Daniel of Plantsville and son, Mark Macri and Alissa Cook of Phoenix, AZ, 3 grandchildren, Daniel Greer and Katherine Greer, both of Plantsville and Felicity Macri of North Carolina, a sister-in-law, Theresa Macri and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Dominic Macri and Anthony Macri. Due to the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial Mass will be announced and held at a future date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.





Published in The Record-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
May 20, 2020
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. ROCKY WAS A WONDERFUL MAN WHO WILL REMEMBERED FOR HIS KINDNESS AND LOVING SPIRIT. IT WAS A PRIVILEGE AND HONOR TO KNOW HIM.
Barbara LaRosa
Friend
