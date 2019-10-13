|
Roger C. MacDuff, 88, died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth MacDuff for 67 years. Born in Waterbury On October 2, 1931, he was raised in Meriden. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, Beach Jumper Unit Two, for four years during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge he returned to Meriden and worked in the printing industry, retiring from Allied Printing in Manchester in 1996. He was a lifetime member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge 1365 where he had many friends and enjoyed his favorite pastime playing cards. Roger was a lifelong Red Sox fan.
In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, Roger is survived by his daughter, Sharon Nagle and her husband Thomas of Manchester; his son Robert F. MacDuff and his wife Pamela of Durham; his beloved grandchildren who were the light of his life, Sara Nagle and her fiance, Cory Fullana of Manchester, Eric Nagle of Manchester, Brian MacDuff of Guilford and Molly MacDuff of Durham; his sister-in-law Carolyn C. MacDuff of Meriden; and several nieces and nephews.
Roger was predeceased by his loving foster parents, Frank and Florence McGrath, his sister, Noella M. Graveline, his brother Robert J. MacDuff, his niece Leslie MacDuff Whalen, and his brother and sister-in-law Edward and Nancy Murphy.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian burial will celebrated at 11 am. Interment with military honors will be private in State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019