The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
For more information about
Roger MacDuff
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger MacDuff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger C. MacDuff


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger C. MacDuff Obituary
Roger C. MacDuff, 88, died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth MacDuff for 67 years. Born in Waterbury On October 2, 1931, he was raised in Meriden. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, Beach Jumper Unit Two, for four years during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge he returned to Meriden and worked in the printing industry, retiring from Allied Printing in Manchester in 1996. He was a lifetime member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge 1365 where he had many friends and enjoyed his favorite pastime playing cards. Roger was a lifelong Red Sox fan.

In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, Roger is survived by his daughter, Sharon Nagle and her husband Thomas of Manchester; his son Robert F. MacDuff and his wife Pamela of Durham; his beloved grandchildren who were the light of his life, Sara Nagle and her fiance, Cory Fullana of Manchester, Eric Nagle of Manchester, Brian MacDuff of Guilford and Molly MacDuff of Durham; his sister-in-law Carolyn C. MacDuff of Meriden; and several nieces and nephews.

Roger was predeceased by his loving foster parents, Frank and Florence McGrath, his sister, Noella M. Graveline, his brother Robert J. MacDuff, his niece Leslie MacDuff Whalen, and his brother and sister-in-law Edward and Nancy Murphy.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian burial will celebrated at 11 am. Interment with military honors will be private in State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now