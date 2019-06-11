Roger Call, 48, of Plainville, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 7, 2019 at New Britain General. Roger is survived by his wife of 15 years, Michelle, their three children: Alexa, Amanda and Mason, as well as his younger brother, David. He is also survived by his family and numerous friends. Roger is now reunited in eternity with his beloved mother, Sachiko and his loving father Donald. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, June 12th, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and attend his funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Roger Call may be made to the at . Published in The Record-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019