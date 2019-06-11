The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Call
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Call

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger Call Obituary
Roger Call, 48, of Plainville, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 7, 2019 at New Britain General. Roger is survived by his wife of 15 years, Michelle, their three children: Alexa, Amanda and Mason, as well as his younger brother, David. He is also survived by his family and numerous friends. Roger is now reunited in eternity with his beloved mother, Sachiko and his loving father Donald. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, June 12th, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and attend his funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Roger Call may be made to the at .
Published in The Record-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now