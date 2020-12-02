Roger F. Bazinet, 66, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Born in Meriden on February 22, 1954, he was the son of the late Joseph Roger and Helen (Beal) Bazinet.
Roger graduated from Wilcox Technical High School, Class of 1972 and worked for Tony's Trucking for over forty three years until his retirement.
Roger loved his kids and all of their friends. There wasn't a day that went by where the home wasn't filled with neighborhood kids, who were having fun swimming, eating pizza or playing cards. Roger liked to have card games and taught the kids his favorite game, "guts" (3 card poker).
Roger loved the holidays, especially Christmas, as it was enjoyable to him to see the look on his kids faces as they opened their gifts. There was always a large buffet of food on Christmas Eve as many friends and family would enjoy the holiday with him.
Roger was a huge sports fan, whether it was football, baseball or basketball season, there was always a game on the TV.
He is survived by his daughter, Andrea L. Bazinet, his four sons, Harry C. Bird, Jr. and his wife Kristine, Michael T. Bird and his wife Vicki, Anthony A. Bird and his wife Kathy and Joseph R. Bazinet and daughter in law, Siobhan. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Joseph, Angelena, Jaden, Zachary and Giana, a sister Denise Bazinet, a brother, Keith Bazinet and his wife Sandy, his former wife Judith Pulcinella Bazinet and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Gethsemane Cemetery, 76 Bee St. in Meriden. Everyone is asked to gather directly at the cemetery. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Roger's memory may be made to Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are required. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com