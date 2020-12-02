1/1
Roger F. Bazinet
1954 - 2020
Roger F. Bazinet, 66, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Born in Meriden on February 22, 1954, he was the son of the late Joseph Roger and Helen (Beal) Bazinet.

Roger graduated from Wilcox Technical High School, Class of 1972 and worked for Tony's Trucking for over forty three years until his retirement.

Roger loved his kids and all of their friends. There wasn't a day that went by where the home wasn't filled with neighborhood kids, who were having fun swimming, eating pizza or playing cards. Roger liked to have card games and taught the kids his favorite game, "guts" (3 card poker).

Roger loved the holidays, especially Christmas, as it was enjoyable to him to see the look on his kids faces as they opened their gifts. There was always a large buffet of food on Christmas Eve as many friends and family would enjoy the holiday with him.

Roger was a huge sports fan, whether it was football, baseball or basketball season, there was always a game on the TV.

He is survived by his daughter, Andrea L. Bazinet, his four sons, Harry C. Bird, Jr. and his wife Kristine, Michael T. Bird and his wife Vicki, Anthony A. Bird and his wife Kathy and Joseph R. Bazinet and daughter in law, Siobhan. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Joseph, Angelena, Jaden, Zachary and Giana, a sister Denise Bazinet, a brother, Keith Bazinet and his wife Sandy, his former wife Judith Pulcinella Bazinet and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Gethsemane Cemetery, 76 Bee St. in Meriden. Everyone is asked to gather directly at the cemetery. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Roger's memory may be made to Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are required. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gethsemane Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2020
Rest easy with your beloved fur babies Roger. You will be remembered with love and smiles. Condolences to his family, and his beloved "angel" Sherry. You are all in our prayers.
Jennifer Hoffman
Friend
November 29, 2020
Roger, you were like a brother to me as I was growing up. I felt like part of the family and always respected you and Judy . You have always been there for me also . I will miss you dearly . Say hi to all your in-laws waiting for you. They will welcome you with open arms
Lori Rouleau
Family
