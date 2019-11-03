|
Roger L. Brouillard, 74, of Wallingford and Punta Gorda, Fla., husband of Jo-Ann (Solimene) Brouillard, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, Oct., 31, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born in Barton, Vet. on Oct. 22, 1945, a son of the late Leo and Ruth (Cushman) Brouillard.
He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Muliphen.
He worked in industrial sales for Snap-On Tools for over 28 years until retiring in 2012. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, Pinta Council 5, a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge #1365, an active parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church, and was an avid golfer.
In addition to his wife, Jo-Ann, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Roberts and her husband, Ted; his son, Brian Brouillard; his sisters, Roseanne Miller and her husband, Tom, and Linda Clark and her husband, Mickey; his sister-in-law, Donna Goodwin and her husband, Wayne; his brother, Ronald Brouillard and his wife, Denise; his grandsons, Trevin and Brendan Roberts; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Leo Brouillard Jr.
His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral will be from The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 3, 2019