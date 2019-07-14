Roger M. DeBaise, 91, of Wallingford, loving husband of 67 years to the late Mary "Dolores" DeBaise, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



He was born March 6, 1928, a son of the late Frank and Josephine (Polchepek) DeBaise and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of World War II, Pacific Theatre, and Airman in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He retired from American Refractories and Crucible Corporation and was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church.



An active member of his community, he was a member and past treasurer of the Knights of Columbus, Pinta Council #5 in Wallingford. In 1969, he started the Wallingford Transit Authority, which provided bus service to the residents of Wallingford, and served as chairman until 1989.



He is survived by his sister, June DeBaise, of Wallingford, and brother, Richard DeBaise (Kathy), of Shelton; his daughter, Ruth Howard (Jude O'Connor), of Rocky Hill; his sons, Roger DeBaise Jr. (Louise Duwell), Steven DeBaise (Susan), and David DeBaise, all of Wallingford; his grandchildren, Brian, Sara, and Emily Howard, Stephen, Matthew, and Jacqueline DeBaise, and Sandra Hoffman; and his great-grandchildren, Riley Howard, Logan Cardona, Aiden, Amelia, and Analicia Rodriguez, Penelope and Samuel Howard, and Gavin Hoffman.



His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St., Ext., Wallingford, on Tuesday, July 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 directly at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to Most Holy Trinity Church, 68 N. Colony St., Wallingford, CT 06492.



www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal on July 14, 2019