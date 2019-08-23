The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Edwards St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger S. Thompson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger S. Thompson Obituary
Roger S. Thompson, 91, a resident of the Village at Mariners Point, East Haven, formerly of Meriden, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Teresa Shea Thompson. He is survived by three grandchildren, Wendy Benes and husband Christopher of AZ, Laura Anderson and husband Larry of NM and Christine Kramer and husband Cory of KS. Great grandchildren, Cole, Taylor, Brody, Ellen, Wade, Ashley and Peter. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a step son, Peter (Kathleen) Tomkiel, a great granddaughter Kaitlyn, three brothers, Harry, Robert and William Thompson and three sisters, Elizabeth Belbusti, Marie Meneely and Jeannette Collins. Roger was born June 2, 1928 in New Haven, a son of the late Robert and Lillian Quillia Thompson and was employed for many years as a machinist, first with Winchester Repeating Arms then Armstrong Rubber and lastly Pratt and Whitney from where he retired after over thirty years of service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 26, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Josephs Church, New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Download Now