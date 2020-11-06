Roland J. Frechette Jr., 83, of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Rembish) Frechette for 59 blessed years. Born in Waterbury on December 28, 1936 to the late Roland and Marie Ange (Lemieux) Fréchette, he had been a longtime Southington resident and parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church. Roland retired from the Knights of Columbus where he worked diligently for 25 years. He lived every minute for his family. He loved his wife, children, their spouses, and most of all his 13 grandchildren. He enjoyed vacations by car, traveling yearly to Quebec and Prince Edward Island, Canada. He delighted in the journey as much as the destination. Roland was a master at fine-tuning any automobile. His craftsmanship with woodwork and tools for repair remains unmatched. He was a friend to the Earth, tended meticulously to his yard, and was an expert on trees and flowers. He adored being in the presence of his 13 grandchildren, especially Sunday family dinners and summers at the beach house. He freely shared his knowledge of the world, impressing upon his children and grandchildren the values of hard work, integrity, and family togetherness. His words Papa Boy and Papa Girl will forever be treasured in the hearts of his grandchildren. Roland will be missed dearly and remembered for his great generosity and genuine love for his family and friends. In addition to his wife Carol, Roland is survived by their five children, Michael Frechette and his wife Robin of Longmeadow, MA, Nancy Moise and her husband John, John Frechette and his wife Bella, Thomas Frechette and his wife Bonnie, and James Frechette and his wife Lakshmi, all of Southington, CT, and 13 grandchildren, Justin and Natalie Frechette, Jonathan and Jake Moise, Nathan and Matthew Frechette, Maxwell and Lucas Frechette and James Jr, John, Joseph, JulieAnne, and JocelynMarie Frechette. He is also survived by his sister, Madeleine Doran of AR and many nieces and nephews. Roland was predeceased by five siblings, Denise LeBlanc, Jacqueline, Jean-Pierre, Andre and Elizabeth Pollack. Donations in Roland's memory may be made to the St. Lucian's Residence, 532 Burritt Street, New Britain, CT 06053. Due to the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. A celebration of Roland's life will be held at a future date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
