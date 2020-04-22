|
Roland P. Michaud, 84, of Southington passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Margaret (Bourke) Michaud who predeceased him on March 11, 2020.
Born June 26, 1935 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Louis and Sarah (Fillon) Michaud.
Roland was a salesman for General Electric for many years retiring at the age of 55. For many years, Roland was an avid singer with several barbershop groups and quartets. Following retirement, he was a professional singer with the Pied Pipers. Roland was an avid golfer and a member of the Southington Country Club.
He is survived by his two sons, Richard Michaud and wife Erica of Madison and Gregory Michaud and wife Jodi of Stow, MA; four grandsons, Miles, Richard Jr., William and Jack two brothers; Raymond Michaud of OH and Benoit Michaud of Yarmouth, MA.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services for Roland will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020