Roland Robert Rancourt, 64, of Meriden, passed away March 25, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Meriden, CT, on August 23, 1954 to Robert Joseph and Joan Rebecca (Topper) Rancourt.



He is survived by his wife Jane (Alix) Rancourt, his sisters Debby Carter (Jeff) and Sandy Rancourt (Mike Rule). Roland led a life of kindness and love exemplified by his unshakable belief in Christ. His selflessness, subtle humor and gentleness endeared him to all. Roland dedicated his life to learning and had an impressive array of knowledge and hobbies. He read expansively about history and was a great admirer of Teddy Roosevelt. Roland loved trains, building authentic and detailed model railroads, which was honed from his early work as a tool and die maker at Pratt and Whitney. He loved to play chess with his sister, Sandy, online.



Roland loved teaching which he did for many years at Heritage Baptist Academy and Emmanuel Christian Academy. Roland explored the world, visiting the Egyptian pyramids and Jerusalem. He deeply loved nature, hiking in the Adirondacks and traveling to the American West, where he won howling contest with coyotes in Nevada. Roland, a constant source of love and support for his family, inspired everyone with his optimism and determination. Roland was a devoted husband to Jane, and a friend to their cats. He was an inspiring brother, a loving, thoughtful son, and a kind and generous uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was loved by all and will never be forgotten. Roland's family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., in the Yalesville section of Wallingford, Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Laurent Cemetery in Meriden. For online condolences visit: www.yalesvillefh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019