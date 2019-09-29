|
Romaine C. Dube, 84, of Southington passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late J. Edmund Dube.
She was born in Duryea, PA, the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary Clements. When her mother died she raised her younger siblings. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a secretary for Oak Hill Cemetery for over 30 years.
Romaine volunteered her time for SVMFL. She paid for meals for children who didn't have anything and would have gone hungry.
She is survived by her children; Joseph Dube and wife Carol of Coventry, David Dube, Sr., and wife Mary-Lee of Southington, Donna VenHuizen of Idaho and G. Michael Dube and wife Krista of Wolcott; her grandchildren David Jr., Rachel, Matthew, Melissa, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Christopher Dube and Crystal VenHuizen. She also leaves 2 brothers Edward "Lefty" Clements and George Clements and a sister Christine DeLuco as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by siblings Vincent Clements, Jr., Joseph "Dizzy" Clements, Marie Gorley, Thomas Clements, Regina Zale, Gerome Clements, Eugene "Lenny" Clements and John Clements.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Oct. 4th from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the , 3000 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06518.
