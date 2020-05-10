Ronald Barton, 82, beloved husband of June, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the St. Raphael's Campus of Yale NH Hospital after suffering complications from contracting the Covid-19 virus while living at his assisted living residence. He was born in Meriden, a son of the late Ruth Johnson Barton and Leslie Barton. Besides his wife, he leaves behind his son Keith and wife Paula; his daughter Linda Langner and husband Michael; his step-daughters Katie Lynn Hall and husband David, and Caroline Percopo. Ron also leaves behind his grandchildren: Justin Langner, Kelsey Langner Yammarino and husband Kyle, Jena and Steven Barton, and step-grandchildren Thaylia and Braydon Corarito and Shaylin Hall. His great-grandchildren are Aaliyah and Aiden Langner; and Dominic Yammarino. Ron was predeceased by his brother Leslie Barton and wife Betty whose children are Sharon Robinson and husband Rich; and Les Barton; and also by his sister Norma Handlowich and husband Logan whose children are Susan Scarmana and husband John and Ellen Laskarin and husband Pete. Ron was a graduate of Meriden High School Class of 1955; attended UCONN for two years prior to enlisting in the Marine Corp. He was proud to have served his country during the years of 1958 through 1961 in California where he met his first wife, Jackie. Ron worked for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft for over 43 years and retired in 2002 as an engineer in the Blades and Veins Dept. We are very thankful for the nursing staff at St Raphael's who cared for Ron during this quarantine when loved ones couldn't be physically present. They arranged video conferencing and FaceTime to keep the family connected during those dark days. Sadly, funeral arrangements cannot be completed at this time, but a Celebration of Life is planned for the near future. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with arrangements. Donations in Ron's honor may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church 164 Hanover St. Meriden, CT 06451. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BCBailey.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 10, 2020.