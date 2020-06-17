Ronald Alan Case, Jr.
Ronald Alan Case, Jr., 45 years old, born in Middletown, CT, April, 4 1975, passed away May 30, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.
Ron is pre-deceased by his father Ronald Alan Case, Sr. He Leaves behind his mother Cindi-Case Fraser and her husband Mike Fraser of Killingworth, CT, Michele Davis, the love of his life, his three daughters Veronica, Kendra, Kelsey, all of Florida, one son Ben of Florida, his sisters Amanda and Madison of Killingworth, CT, and Melanie and Stephanie, Richard and Jonathan of Vermont, and a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins in Georgia, Middlefield, Durham, and East Hampton, CT.
Ron enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, fast cars and most of all roller coasters. We would spend a day at Bush Gardens getting on and off the coasters. He was a talented furniture builder and carpenter. Ron battled cancer for two years prior to his death.

Published in Town Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
June 16, 2020
We will miss your goofy sense of humor, And imitating me in such a silly way.We love you .Mom,Maddi,Mike
Cindi
Mother
