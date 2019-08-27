|
Ronald Carl Olson, 88, formerly of Lisbon, CT, passed away Sunday, August 25, after a long, courageous battle with asbestosis. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Pawlak, and his parents, Gustaf and Anna Olson.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT. A graveside service will be celebrated at Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold, CT, on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
