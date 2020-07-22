1/1
Ronald "Curley" Chase
1924 - 2020
Ronald "Curley" Leslie Chase, 95, died July 19 at the Veterans Hospital in Vermont. Born September 15, 1924 in Newport, VT, the son of Moses S. and Rena (Adams) Chase.

He served in World War II.

He owned and operated Chase Concrete for the next twenty years. July 21, 1967, he married Ethelyn "Effie" H. Jamieson. They made their home in Connecticut, until they moved to Bellows Falls, VT, in 1978.

He is survived by sons, Kevin, daughters, Joyce Wood of Plymouth, CT, Julie Chase Nauceder of Bellows Falls, VT, step children, six grandchildren, many great grandchildren, two brothers, Lysle "Herbie", Howard "Chick", three sisters, Barbara Gilbert, Ethelyn Wardwell of New London, Connecticut, Kathleen Chase of Sarasota, FL and many nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at his brother's home on Limey Lane in North Pomfret, VT.

Condolences to his family can be made at an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
his brother's home
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss Kevin and family.
Anthony BIAFORE
