Ronald E. Ginger


1943 - 2020
Ronald E. Ginger Obituary
Ronald E. Ginger, 76, of Southington, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was the husband of Donna (Velodota) Ginger.

He was born in Waterbury on June 14, 1943 son of the late Peter and Nettie (Urban) Ginger.

Ron is survived by his step children Edgar "Chip" Port; Mark Port and Jolene DiNello, three grandchildren Hayley; Britney; and Trevor DiNello all of Southington. He also leaves a brother Jerry Ginger and wife Sonja of NC, along with a niece.

A funeral mass will be planned at a later date. The Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Rd., Prospect is assisting the family with arrangements.

For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.prospectmemorial.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
