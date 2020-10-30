Ronald John Markham, 88, of Durham, husband of Beverly (Deren) Markham for sixty-eight years, passed away on October 17, 2020, at his son's home with family present. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Murray) Markham.
Ron lived in Durham since 1955. He graduated from Middletown High School and served in the United States Navy on the USS R.L. Wilson Destroyer Ship as a Navy Pipefitter during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal and the Connecticut Wartime Veterans Service Medal. Ron worked as a Journeyman Pipefitter for sixty-two years with the United Association of Journeyman and Apprentices of the United States and Canada.
Ron also served as a Durham Town Selectman, Justice of the Peace, and as the Chairman of the Durham Democratic Town Committee for twenty years.
Along with his wife, Ron is survived by two sons, James Markham and his wife Susan of Middlefield and Gary Markham of Carbondale, CO; his sister, Rosemary Dever and her husband Richard and family of Bloomington, IN; two grandchildren, James Markham and his wife Kara of Higganum and Jillian Markham of Middletown; and a niece, Kimberly Deren of Deep River.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.