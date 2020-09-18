1/1
Ronald N. Wyckoff
1940 - 2020
Ronald "Ronnie" N. Wyckoff, 80, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at LiveWell in Plantsville. Ronnie was born in Pennsylvania on August 15, 1940, son of the late Joseph and Helen Wyckoff. Ronnie was a heavy equipment mechanic working for H.O. Penn Caterpillar for 35 years. He was a legend and an accomplished race car driver. His love and passion for the sport of auto racing saw him an admired competitor, loved by fans and a respected winner, driving cars at: Plainville Stadium (where he was an active part of their annual reunions), Riverside Park Speedway, Stafford Motor Speedway and New London-Waterford Speedbowl. In 2014, Ronnie was inducted into the New England Antique Racing Hall of Fame. This is an honor bestowed upon racers by their fiercest competitors, car owners and a select Board of Historians. Ronnie was truly humbled and it was one of his greatest honors to be presented with this prestigious award. Ronnie is survived by his loving family, daughter and son-in-law, Ronalee and Steven Herz, two grandchildren; April Herz and Tyler Herz, a sister Karen Reid and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Janice Armitage. Ronnie's family would like to thank the staff at LiveWell for the love, care and compassion they provided to him. A special thanks for the Angels who entered into his life: Linda, Irene and Samantha. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to LiveWell, 1261 S. Main St, Plantsville, CT 06479, to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to NEAR P.O. Box 492, Bradford, VT 05033. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. A private memorial service will be livestreamed before the calling hours starting at 1:00 p.m. To attend the service, please visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/29189060. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
September 13, 2020
Rona and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Ronnie meant a lot to many people. I remember the four of us going to the races and being a part of the racing family that he loved. Cherish your memories and smile often thinking of the good times. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Patti Tine Moody
