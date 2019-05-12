Ronald P. Smith, 76, of Wallingford, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born in New Haven on April 27, 1943, he was a son of the late Thomas and Muriel (Vaquaro) Smith. Ronald is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Nelson, of Wallingford, Carrie Bartomeli and her husband, Chris, of Seymour, and Lauren Ucol and her husband, Elvin, of San Diego, Calif.; and his grandchildren, Nicole and Jeremy Moore and Isabella Nelson. Ronald grew up in New Haven and lived over 50 years in Wallingford. He was a retired machinist/tool & die maker. He later was employed at the New Haven Coliseum for years working concessions for many events. One of his favorite pastimes was playing golf.



Friends may visit with his family at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, on Tuesday, May 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to his Prayer Service, which will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.