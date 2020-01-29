|
|
Ronald Reynolds, 89, husband of the late Anina (Napolitano) Reynolds, passed away on Sunday, January 26th. Born on April 24, 1930 in Shoreditch, England to the late Alfred and Elizabeth Reynolds, Ronald was a Meriden resident for many years. Ronald loved the beach, boxing, and the New York Yankees.
He is survived by his daughter Stephanie and her husband Karl Savejs of Meriden and his granddaughter Chelsea Savejs. He also leaves behind two daughters, Gaye and Georgina and their families in England and his brother Harry.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday January 31, 2020 in St. John's Cemetery, 400 Christian St., Wallingford, CT 06492. Prior to the service family and friends may call from 9:30 - 10:30am. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory should be made to the Rosemary Farm Sanctuary, 1646 Roses Brook Rd., South Kortright, NY 13842. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 29, 2020