The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
400 Christian St.
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Reynolds


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Reynolds Obituary
Ronald Reynolds, 89, husband of the late Anina (Napolitano) Reynolds, passed away on Sunday, January 26th. Born on April 24, 1930 in Shoreditch, England to the late Alfred and Elizabeth Reynolds, Ronald was a Meriden resident for many years. Ronald loved the beach, boxing, and the New York Yankees.

He is survived by his daughter Stephanie and her husband Karl Savejs of Meriden and his granddaughter Chelsea Savejs. He also leaves behind two daughters, Gaye and Georgina and their families in England and his brother Harry.

A graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday January 31, 2020 in St. John's Cemetery, 400 Christian St., Wallingford, CT 06492. Prior to the service family and friends may call from 9:30 - 10:30am. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory should be made to the Rosemary Farm Sanctuary, 1646 Roses Brook Rd., South Kortright, NY 13842. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -