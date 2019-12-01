|
|
Ronald W. LaPointe, age 78, passed peacefully on November 8, 2019 from the advanced stages of Alzheimer's. He was born to Thomas LaPointe and Sophie (Zielen) McKiniry in Lansing, MI on July 30, 1941. He was raised in the Vassalboro/Winslow, ME area, and often spoke about the adventures of growing up with his 5 brothers.
After serving in the Marines, he moved to Meriden, CT, where he lived for the rest of his life. He worked as a book binder at Mueller Trade Bindery in Middletown and following retirement, he was a carrier for ProHealth Physicians. He had many friends who enjoyed his sense of humor and often met groups of people for coffee. He was proud of his garden every summer, happy to share his bounty. The highlight of Ron's life was his grandchildren, whom he visited almost every day.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Rhonda and her husband James Frazier, his son, Matthew, and his grandchildren, Carly, Macie, Dillon and Madison. His surviving brothers are Thomas, Albert (and Betty), Daniel (and Janice), and David (and Joyce). He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Those who preceded him in death are his parents, his many aunts and uncles, his brother, Lester, and his nephew, Eric.
At the request of Ronald, there will be no wake. His remains will be interred at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown at a later date, because he wanted to be close to his beloved brother. The John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019