Ronaldo Belanger, 89, of Southington passed away on Monday, May 28, 2019 at the Countryside Manor in Bristol. He was the beloved husband of Viola (Theriault) Belanger.



Born May 9, 1930 in Wallagrass, ME, he was the son of the late Phillip and Cecile (Corriveau) Belanger.



Ronaldo retired from Marlin Rockwell after 29 years of service. He took great pride in his lawn and his tractor.



In addition to his wife he is survived by his three sons, Donald Belanger and wife Jill of Attleboro, MA, Gary Belanger and wife Nancy of Southington and Brian Belanger and wife Renee of Bristol; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Belanger of Bristol; seven grandchildren, Breanna and Brandy Belanger, Rebecca (Mike) Barger, Ashley Belanger, Brian (Amy) Belanger, Richard Belanger and Sara (Josh) Bessette, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Bruce J. Belanger, two brothers and a sister.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Calvary Assembly of God Church, 56 Dunham Rd., Southington. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the; Calvary Assembly of God Church-Building Fund. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com Published in The Record-Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019