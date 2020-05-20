Rosa Berube, 100, of Southington, passed away on May 18. She was the loving wife of over 47 years to the late Vincent Berube.
She was born on April 20, 1920 in Fort Kent, Maine to the late Thomas and Marie (Fongemie) Michaud. She was a Southington resident for over 70 years.
Rosa was a stay at home mom who was always there for her boys and taking care of her husband.
Rosa was a communicant of St. Thomas Church, a member of the St. Thomas Ladies Guild, The Daughters of Isabella, St. John Francis Circle #798, a past member of S.A.R.C. and the Southington Council of Catholic Women.
She is survived by four sons Joseph Willard of South Carolina, Vincent Jr. of Plainville and Nelson and Philip of Southington, four sisters Emelda Dubois, Laura Pelletier, Verna Lozier of Fort Kent, Maine and Edwina Nadeau of Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren Michael Michaud, Wendy Michaud, Renee Lipinski, Nadine Berube, and Aaron Berube and her great-grandchildren Danielle, Sean and Ashley Lipinski, Michael Michaud Jr. and Matthew Michaud and also many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son Romeo Berube and sisters Edna Raymond, Regina Roy, Leanna Heon, Delina Dubois, Lenora Pelletier and Brothers Joseph, Lewis and Emile Michaud.
Rosa loved to knit, sew, crochet, photo albums, scrapbooking, paint and wallpapering. She never missed an opportunity to travel to Maine or Massachusetts to visit her sisters and brother there. Family was very important to her. Just walking into her living room one would find family pictures hanging on all the walls. She also loved to host the large family gatherings at holidays and always welcomed out of state relatives to stay there whether they came to visit or were looking to relocate to Connecticut. Everybody knew where she lived and knew they had a place to stay.
The family would especially like to thank Dr. Letterio Ascuito for his compassionate care especially the last few years when he visited her at home. Also thank you to nurse Tina for all her assistance for all of her medical needs. The family would also like to thank her many caregivers at home including Judy, Angelina, Wanda, Carolina, Hanna, Joann, Celines, Gloria, Sheila, Christina and Valerie who took care of her as her own mother.
Many thanks also to Infinity Home Care who helped take care of her at home the past year.
Due to the Covid-19 Epidemic Services will be private and burial will be in the family plot at St. Thomas Cemetery. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements
Published in The Record-Journal on May 20, 2020.