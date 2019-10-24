|
Rosa (Del Buono) Coppola, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 22, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Dementia. She was the beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Coppola.
Rosa was born on October 18, 1929 in Ruviano, Caserta Italy, daughter of the late Pasquale and Caterina Del Buono. She arrived in the USA with her family in 1966. Rosa worked in various factories, including 15 years for the Napier Company. She was a strong, selfless, and very spiritual woman who prayed for and loved everyone. Rosa enjoyed cooking big meals for her family on Sundays and loved gardening. She will be greatly missed and remembered in the hearts of those who loved her.
Mrs. Coppola is survived by her two sons: Michael Coppola and his wife Vicenta, Pasquale Coppola and his wife Maria; five grandchildren: Joseph Coppola and his wife Kate, Rosanna Keniston and her husband Rob, Carmina, Paula and Peppe Coppola; two great grandchildren: Kaylyn and Liam Keniston; a sister Filomena Marinelli, brother Luigi Del Buono and his wife Marina and she also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday October 26th at 10:00 a.m. from the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave, Meriden for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday morning October 26th from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019