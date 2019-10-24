The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 634-1133
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Campus
109 Goodwill Ave
Meriden, CT
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Sacred Heart Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Coppola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Coppola


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa Coppola Obituary
Rosa (Del Buono) Coppola, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 22, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Dementia. She was the beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Coppola.

Rosa was born on October 18, 1929 in Ruviano, Caserta Italy, daughter of the late Pasquale and Caterina Del Buono. She arrived in the USA with her family in 1966. Rosa worked in various factories, including 15 years for the Napier Company. She was a strong, selfless, and very spiritual woman who prayed for and loved everyone. Rosa enjoyed cooking big meals for her family on Sundays and loved gardening. She will be greatly missed and remembered in the hearts of those who loved her.

Mrs. Coppola is survived by her two sons: Michael Coppola and his wife Vicenta, Pasquale Coppola and his wife Maria; five grandchildren: Joseph Coppola and his wife Kate, Rosanna Keniston and her husband Rob, Carmina, Paula and Peppe Coppola; two great grandchildren: Kaylyn and Liam Keniston; a sister Filomena Marinelli, brother Luigi Del Buono and his wife Marina and she also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday October 26th at 10:00 a.m. from the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave, Meriden for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday morning October 26th from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now