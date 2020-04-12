The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Roman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Jonathan Roman


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa Jonathan Roman Obituary
Rosa Roman, 75, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at Miller Memorial. She was the beloved wife of Ramon Roman, Sr for 51 years. Rosa was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico on November 29, 1944, daughter of the late Eusebio and Margarita (Cordero) Chaparro. A loving mother, grandmother, and caretaker, Rosa is survived by her children Rosemarie Roman, Ramon Roman, Jr., Daniel Roman; grandchildren Rosemary,Irene, Angel "Yopi", Rebecca, Julio "Angel", Angel "Chico" and Adam Rivera, and Gabriel and Adriana Roman; and several great-grandchildren . She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, which considered her their favorite aunt; and her brother Felix Chaparro. She was predeceased by one sister and two brothers. Rosa was caring and compassionate and leaves behind many close family members and friends.

Rosa's funeral services will be held privately at this time. Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden is assisting with the arrangements. To share a condolence with her family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -