Rosalind M. Vecchitto, 73, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital.
Born on December 22, 1946, in Meriden, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Emma (Szenas) Horkavy. Rosalind was a longtime resident of East Hampton, she attended local schools in Meriden and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Rosalind worked as a nurse's assistant until her retirement. She liked crafting, gardening, crocheting, quilting and cooking. Rosalind especially enjoyed celebrating all the holidays with her family. Every year she looked forward to vacationing in Ocean Beach, ME. A loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, Rosalind will be greatly missed.
Rosalind is survived by her brother Louis Horkavy of East Hampton, four sisters: Janis Horkavy of Meriden, Betsy Horkavy of Wallingford, Cynthia Binkowski of Wallingford, Nancy Horkavy of ME; a stepbrother John Crandal of KS; stepsister Heattie Crandal of CA; her favorite niece Arline Bruenn; granddaughter Vanessa Rosa; great granddaughter Alantra Rosa; sister-in-law Evelyn Vecchitto; brother-in-law Vincent Vecchitto; special niece Jacqueline Kelo and her daughters, Beau & Caille and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Shawn Vecchitto and a brother Jacob "Jack" Horkavy and Thomas D. Vecchitto.
The family would like to thank Candace Treadway, PA for the wonderful care she gave to Rosalind.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, February 3rd from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and attend her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, East Hampton. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to , 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901 or the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020