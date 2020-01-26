|
|
Rosaline LeBlanc of Southington, CT, (formerly of Memramcook) passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the MidState Medical Centre in Meriden, CT, at the age of 78. Born on February 8, 1941 in Cormier's Cove, she was the daughter of the late Alyre D. and Ida (Gaudet) Cormier.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 60 years Ira, her daughter, Claire (Jim) Matthews, her grandson Zachary and her granddaughter Sarah, three sisters, Georgeline (Rudy) LeBlanc of Memramcook, Marie (late Aurele) Gaudet of Dieppe and Claudette (Emery) Landry of Dieppe, four brothers, Jean-Guy (Yvonne) of Memramcook, Leonel (Armelle) of Memramcook, Alphonse (Cecile) of Dieppe and Euclide (Paulette) of Memramcook, her sister-in-law Renee O'Carroll of Dieppe and several nieces and nephews. Beside her parents, she was predeceased by her infant daughter Marie, her daughter Barbara and her two brothers, Leonce and Robert. Visitations and funeral mass was held in Memramcook, NB, Canada. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. Arrangement are in care of Dupuis Funeral Home, Memramcook. www.dupuisfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020