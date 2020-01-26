Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosaline LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosaline LeBlanc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosaline LeBlanc Obituary
Rosaline LeBlanc of Southington, CT, (formerly of Memramcook) passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the MidState Medical Centre in Meriden, CT, at the age of 78. Born on February 8, 1941 in Cormier's Cove, she was the daughter of the late Alyre D. and Ida (Gaudet) Cormier.

She will be sadly missed by her husband of 60 years Ira, her daughter, Claire (Jim) Matthews, her grandson Zachary and her granddaughter Sarah, three sisters, Georgeline (Rudy) LeBlanc of Memramcook, Marie (late Aurele) Gaudet of Dieppe and Claudette (Emery) Landry of Dieppe, four brothers, Jean-Guy (Yvonne) of Memramcook, Leonel (Armelle) of Memramcook, Alphonse (Cecile) of Dieppe and Euclide (Paulette) of Memramcook, her sister-in-law Renee O'Carroll of Dieppe and several nieces and nephews. Beside her parents, she was predeceased by her infant daughter Marie, her daughter Barbara and her two brothers, Leonce and Robert. Visitations and funeral mass was held in Memramcook, NB, Canada. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. Arrangement are in care of Dupuis Funeral Home, Memramcook. www.dupuisfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosaline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -