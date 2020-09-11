1/1
Rose C. Rotella
"Most devoted and amazing wife mother and grandmother."

With a heavy heart, the family of Rose C. (Cefaratti) Rotella, is saying goodbye to their beloved mother, grandmother and friend at 98 years young. She was the loving wife of the late Bernard "Bernie" Rotella who predeceased her in 2009. She was reunited with her husband in heaven on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

Rose leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Phyllis "Lyssa" Soderberg and her husband Eric J. Soderberg of Southington and her beloved granddaughter, Gabriela Rose Soderberg of Southington, who was the light of her life. She also leaves a step grandson, David Soderberg and his wife Becca of London, a step granddaughter Amy Wilt and her husband Dan of Rhode Island, and four step great grandchildren, Ellis Perrin Soderberg, Gunnar, Cora, and Amelia Wilt. She also leaves life long family friends, the Orciso family. For the full obituary please go to:www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chase Parkway Mem - Albini
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
203-574-1313
