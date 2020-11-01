Beloved mother, friend, and Meriden community leader, Rose Zocco Cignatta passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25th 2020.
Longtime Meriden resident, Rose was born on September 19th, 1928 in a Manhattan Brownstone to Joseph and Angelina (Grillo) Zocco. She was proud of her Sicilian heritage. Her parents, brother and three sisters moved locally where she resided for over the next seventy years. There she met and married WW II Marine (Okinawa/Iwo Jima) veteran and Meriden native, Andrew J. Cignatta.
Rose always felt a deep conviction to serve her community especially Meriden's children. Whether advocating sidewalks for kids walking to Israel Putnam Elementary in the 1960's, Girl Scout adventures and news stories, PTA work, initiating after school programs in the 1970's, establishing and teaching free art programs at Gallery 53. Her deepest concerns and joys always involved the care of families in need. Rose always recognized the value of education and the pursuit of truth and facts. She obtained an undergraduate degree(s) from Central Connecticut State College and master's degree from The University of New Hampshire. She was a member of Saint Rose of Lima Church.
Continuing in social services for the less advantaged she was a founder of "Council of Concern" along with the Reverend Charles Herrick in the 1980's. She pursued and obtained National Historical status for the 1711 Inn (Solomon Goffe House), Curtis Memorial Library, and old Liberty Street School. Thus, preserving Meriden's Historical past for future generations and preventing demolition or private development. Later establishing the Curtis Memorial Library building as Meriden's first Cultural Center where she proudly served five years as its first commissioner.
In the seventies and eighties she was a Common Cause advocate for the City of Meriden(she particularly enjoyed meeting Ralph Nader), a board officer for Meriden Housing Authority, corresponding secretary for the Meriden Hall of Fame, and held numerous positions promoting Meriden's most necessitous families. For several years she was director/president of Gallery 53. She was a proficient grant writer and helped secure the Gallery's future and Meriden's artistic community.
She received the Women's Leadership Award from the Family and Women's Services Center for her numerous community services and her contributions to the formation of Meriden's first battered woman's shelter an accomplishment she held dear. She also received state and federal recognition with the Thomas Jefferson Community Leadership National Award from the Governor.
She is survived by her five children: Susan Rich(Michael Rich), Brenda Cignatta(Curtis Orrben), Andrew Cignatta(Linda Catardi), David Cignatta(Debbie Chambers),and Donna Cignatta Gleason(Daniel Gleason). She was blessed to have 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren that she loved and cherished.
A remarkable woman, mother, and friend she never stopped advocating for the good of all, especially those in most need. She was a Connecticut Yankee in heart and soul and fell in love with her beaches and woodlands. It would be her desire that we all remember to share the love and our prosperity with her favorite charities that she held most dear:
The Fresh Air Fund(freshair.org
) Meriden-Wallingford Chrysalis c/o Staci Roy 14 West Main Street Meriden, CT 06451. Please wear your mask.
Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, all services are private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com