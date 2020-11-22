1/1
Rose Marie Bertrand
1941 - 2020
Rose Marie Bertrand, 79, wife of the late Randelph Bertrand, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Apple Rehab Coccomo. Born in Jamaica on March 11, 1941, she was the daughter of the late George and Louise Dehaney and had graduated from schools in England. She was employed as an RN for numerous hospitals and was a parishioner of Mt. Hebron Church in Meriden. She loved to teach the children during Sunday school. She is survived by her two sisters, Una Bailey and her husband Sadie and Eulalee Campbell. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children, Ruth, Rachel and Randelph.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Saturday, November 28th at 10 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, November 27th from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
John J. Ferry & Son
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
