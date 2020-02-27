|
|
Rose Marie Neville, 78, beloved wife of John "Jack" E. Neville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. Born in Charlton, MA on January 29, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Regina Bucharelli. She grew up in Ware, MA before moving to Meriden in 1972. She had graduated from St. Anne's Academy in Marlborough, MA. Rose was employed by Dimension Cable Services in Meriden followed by Letter Concepts Inc. in Berlin for 20 years, retiring in 2016. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She dedicated her life to living. Her loving, kind, and generous heart touched everyone who came into her life. She especially enjoyed cooking fabulous meals for her family and friends, traveling with Jack, and special family summer vacations in Wildwood, New Jersey. Besides her loving husband, she is survived by her daughter, Tammy and her husband Alan Konareski; her two sons, Jamie and his wife Kim Neville and David and his wife Lisa Neville; her four grandchildren, Michael, Cameron and Kirsten Neville and Kyan Konareski; her brother, Albert and his wife Diane Bucharelli; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Rita Christiansen and her brother, Arthur Bucharelli. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Ave, Meriden, CT. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local or the in her memory. The family would like to thank the Oncology Department at Midstate Medical Center, especially Dr. Tansino and Dr. Alsamarai and their staff. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020