Rose Marie (D'Auria) Prizzi, 96, of Wallingford, died peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Masonicare Health Center. She was the wife of the late Peter J. Prizzi, Sr.



She was born in Bridgeport, June 2, 1923, a daughter of the late Raphael and Fortunata D'Auria and was employed by Eyelet Specialty for many years before her retirement. She was a talented musician and a great seamstress who loved to cook and bake.



She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Mrs. Richard) Billings; her son, Peter J. Prizzi, Jr., and Laurie Cecarelli Prizzi; and her granddaughters, Debra Adams and her husband Christopher, and Leslie Billings. She was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters.



Rose's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Thursday, June 20, from 5 to 7:30 pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 7:30 pm. Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019