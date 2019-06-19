The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Rose Prizzi
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 N. Main St. Ext.
Wallingford, CT
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 N. Main St. Ext.
Wallingford, CT
Rose Marie Prizzi
1923 - 2019
Rose Marie Prizzi Obituary
Rose Marie (D'Auria) Prizzi, 96, of Wallingford, died peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Masonicare Health Center. She was the wife of the late Peter J. Prizzi, Sr.

She was born in Bridgeport, June 2, 1923, a daughter of the late Raphael and Fortunata D'Auria and was employed by Eyelet Specialty for many years before her retirement. She was a talented musician and a great seamstress who loved to cook and bake.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Mrs. Richard) Billings; her son, Peter J. Prizzi, Jr., and Laurie Cecarelli Prizzi; and her granddaughters, Debra Adams and her husband Christopher, and Leslie Billings. She was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters.

Rose's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Thursday, June 20, from 5 to 7:30 pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 7:30 pm. Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019
