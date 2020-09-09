1/1
Rose Marie (Barillaro) Waz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Marie (Barillaro) Waz, wife of the late Joseph W. Waz, Sr., died September 7, 2020, at her home at the Village at Kensington Place in Meriden. Rose was born in Meriden in 1926 to Matteo and Angelina Barillaro. She attended local schools. In addition to raising three children, she worked outside the home and retired from Napier Company.

Rose had a smile for everyone she met, and always gave of herself to help others. She enjoyed cooking, particularly Italian and Polish food, and she loved to crochet. Every member of her family has at least one afghan or baby blanket that Rose had produced for them. Rose was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; her brothers, Vincent and Sebastian Barillaro; and her sisters Carmela Barillaro and Ellen Pizzutto. She is survived by her children Joseph W. Waz, Jr., and spouse Cynthia Ann Telles of Los Angeles; Dennis Waz of Wallingford; and Carol Waz O'Brien of Meriden; her grandchildren John and spouse Jaqueline O'Brien; Ashley O'Brien and partner James Underwood; Joseph W. Waz III and spouse Nicole Baida; and Raymond Jimenez; her great-grandchild Mia O'Brien; her sister Virginia Mudry; her brothers-in-law Edward Waz and Eugene Conniff; her sister-in-law Patricia Barillaro; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Village at Kensington Place and Nora Harper of Friends for Friends for the good care they gave to Rose in her later years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery's mausoleum. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Rose's name be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved