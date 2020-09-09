Rose Marie (Barillaro) Waz, wife of the late Joseph W. Waz, Sr., died September 7, 2020, at her home at the Village at Kensington Place in Meriden. Rose was born in Meriden in 1926 to Matteo and Angelina Barillaro. She attended local schools. In addition to raising three children, she worked outside the home and retired from Napier Company.
Rose had a smile for everyone she met, and always gave of herself to help others. She enjoyed cooking, particularly Italian and Polish food, and she loved to crochet. Every member of her family has at least one afghan or baby blanket that Rose had produced for them. Rose was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; her brothers, Vincent and Sebastian Barillaro; and her sisters Carmela Barillaro and Ellen Pizzutto. She is survived by her children Joseph W. Waz, Jr., and spouse Cynthia Ann Telles of Los Angeles; Dennis Waz of Wallingford; and Carol Waz O'Brien of Meriden; her grandchildren John and spouse Jaqueline O'Brien; Ashley O'Brien and partner James Underwood; Joseph W. Waz III and spouse Nicole Baida; and Raymond Jimenez; her great-grandchild Mia O'Brien; her sister Virginia Mudry; her brothers-in-law Edward Waz and Eugene Conniff; her sister-in-law Patricia Barillaro; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Village at Kensington Place and Nora Harper of Friends for Friends for the good care they gave to Rose in her later years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery's mausoleum. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Rose's name be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
