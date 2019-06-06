Rose Marie (Farone) Zielenski, 85, of Wallingford, died peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Theodore J. "Ted" Zielenski for 64 years and the most loving and cherished mother of her daughter Sally (Mrs. James) Grego of Wallingford, her late son, Paul Zielenski, and her beloved son in law, the late James Grego. Her pride and joy were her twin grandchildren Michael and Melissa Grego.



She was born in Meriden, May 3, 1934, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Della Vecchia) Farone and was employed by the John J. Horvath Insurance Agency for over 40 years. A lover of the color purple, Rose was known for her famous cookie trays and spic and span house. She devoted her entire life to her daughter and grandchildren, whom she made breakfast for and helped off to school every day from nursery through high school. Rose was most loving and caring and always concerned about the well-being of others around her.



In addition to her husband Ted, daughter Sally, and her grandchildren Michael and Melissa; she is survived by her sister, Pauline (Walter) Jones, and sister in laws Janet (Michael) Melillo, Sally (Donald) Touchette, Nancy Zielenski, as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her sister and brother in law Josephine and Francis Simeone, and brother in law Walter Zielenski, as well as the aforementioned Paul Zielenski and James Grego.



Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Friday, June 7, from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m. from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Church of the Resurrection, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in her memory may be sent to The Church of the Resurrection Building Fund, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019