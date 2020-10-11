Rosemarie (Graham) Havrilla passed away peacefully after a short illness on the evening of September 30, 2020.Rose was preceded in death by her parents John Jacob Graham and Shirley Phyllis Lacombe, (Husband) Bert Havrilla, and (Sister) Ella Mae Graham.Rosemarie leaves behind (Sons) Wade York, John York (Margaret), (Sisters) Phyllis Hubbell (Ronald), Jackie Devine (Jeff), (Brothers) William (Billy) Graham (Carole), John Graham, Jr., (Jan), several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.During Rose's retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing bingo with her sister Jackie and friends, baking cookies for the troops, spending time in Meriden with her brother and sister in law John and Jan, and loved going out on the casino cruises.Rose will be loved and missed by all her family and friends. Rest in peace Mom.In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Rosemarie Havrilla will be accepted at: William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex PKWY, Palm Bay, Fl 32907.