1/1
Rosemarie Havrilla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemarie (Graham) Havrilla passed away peacefully after a short illness on the evening of September 30, 2020.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents John Jacob Graham and Shirley Phyllis Lacombe, (Husband) Bert Havrilla, and (Sister) Ella Mae Graham.

Rosemarie leaves behind (Sons) Wade York, John York (Margaret), (Sisters) Phyllis Hubbell (Ronald), Jackie Devine (Jeff), (Brothers) William (Billy) Graham (Carole), John Graham, Jr., (Jan), several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

During Rose's retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing bingo with her sister Jackie and friends, baking cookies for the troops, spending time in Meriden with her brother and sister in law John and Jan, and loved going out on the casino cruises.

Rose will be loved and missed by all her family and friends. Rest in peace Mom.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Rosemarie Havrilla will be accepted at: William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex PKWY, Palm Bay, Fl 32907.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved