The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bailey Funeral Home, Inc.
48 Broad Street
Plainville, CT 06062
(860) 747-2295
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Matty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Matty


9/9/1943 - 3/11/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemarie Matty Obituary
Rosemarie Matty, 75, of Meriden, passed away on March 11, 2019, at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. Rosemarie was born on September 9, 1943, the daughter of the late Wilford and Mary Matty. Rosemarie was retired but loved volunteering at the Meriden Senior Center and attending Senior Center Trips.

Rosemarie is survived by her brother, Richard Matty from Bristol, CT and also leaves her dear friend Robin and all her friends at Helping People Excel.

Family and friends may gather at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St. in Plainville on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a service in celebration of Rosemarie's life beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit Rosemarie's tribute page at www.bailey-funeralhome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now