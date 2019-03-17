The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Rosemarie Thomas
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Rosemarie (Florentino) Thomas, 78, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 15, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving children. She was the beloved wife and best friend for 51 years of the late William H. Thomas Sr.

Rosemarie was born in New Haven, Jan. 27, 1941, the daughter of the late Louis Florentino and Rose (Gogliettino) Florentino and attended local schools. She enjoyed volunteering at the Wallingford Senior Center, spending time with her family, and traveling, especially cruising. We love you mom, and will miss the special joy and happiness you brought to our lives.

She is survived by her son, William H. Jr., of Waterbury; and her daughters, Dawn Marie Thomas, of Wallingford and Jennifer Thomas Bojko and her husband, Jason Joseph Bojko, of Cheshire. "Wee Wee" will be sadly missed by the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Brendan William, Patrick Louis, Kayleigh Rose, Jaden Louis, Ella Rose, and Zachary Jason. She was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Florentino.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Monday, March 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 19, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 11 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Gifts in memory of Rosemarie may be sent to the Wallingford Senior Center, 238 Washington St., Wallingford, CT. 06492.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
