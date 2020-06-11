ROSEMARY S. OLSCHEFSKI
1937 - 2020
RoseMary S. Olschefski, 83, wife of the late Al Olschefski passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 with her children by her side after a brief non-Covid related illness. Born in Meriden on January 22, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Anna Majeski Steinbeck and Fred Steinbeck, Sr., and her late stepmother, Vera Steinbeck. Rose resided in Meriden and graduated from St. Mary School and Meriden High School. Mrs. Olschefski was employed as a full time wife and mom, thus never retiring. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Church until its closure.

She is survived by her daughters, Amy O'Donnell and Heidi Boyd; her son, Karl Olschefski and his partner Terry McBrien; her two grandchildren, Chris Boyd and Denver Boyd; her brothers, Fred Steinbeck, Jr., (Barbara) and John Steinbeck. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Steinbeck and her son-in-law, Chris Boyd.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, June 13th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Miller Memorial Community - Memory Unit 360 Broad Street, Meriden, CT 06450.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Miller Memorial Community for their compassion and excellent care. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
