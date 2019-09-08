The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Rosemary Zieroth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Zieroth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Zieroth


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Zieroth Obituary
Rosemary Zieroth, Durham, CT, passed away Friday, September 6th, 2019 at the Regency House in Wallingford.

Somewhere, on the other side there is a leather recliner, the Sunday NY Times crossword puzzle, a steaming cup of coffee sitting in front of a large picture window filled with plants, blue glass and crystals. Of course, it is a perfect day, the rain gently and rhythmically dances down the glass while a light cool breeze passes over the top of the newspaper lifting just the edge.

An amazing woman has taken up residency here, she is free of all pain, confusion and despair.

She sits and smiles widely as the view is now crystal clear as she watches her beloved children. Her eldest, innovative and clever Cynthia Fisk with her husband Scottie and her son Cody. Then her first son, the resourceful John Davenport, his wife Linda and their three boys Rory, Marc and Shane. She throws her head back in a fit of laughter as she watches her forever comedian, joker and talented son David with his beautiful wife Violet and their children Christopher and Timmy. She folds the paper and shakes her head lovingly as she watches her bright, 'favorite son' Scot with his graceful wife Anna and their children Theo and Sophia. Then she leans back and proudly folds her arms across her chest as she watches her compassionate, insightful baby boy, her care taker and fierce advocate Joe with his lovely wife Lisa and their children Ashley and Joey. She lifts her chin with great satisfaction, and nods knowing she did well.

She sips her coffee as she watches Frank Behrens, her companion for the last several years, and gives him a nod of thanks for the good times. She stretches her legs crossing them at the ankles and watches the movie of her life, it is filled with great memories of her home often filled with those in need, of road trips halfway across the country to see her children and grandchildren. It is abundant with accomplishments. She was a fierce advocate for women, amazing poet, writer and wordsmith. An editor, a technical writer and amateur photographer.

She rises easy out of the recliner stretches and turns her head toward the sound of her dad's blacksmith shop in the distance. She places a large floppy hat upon her head and tips it towards the direction of all her beloved and silently reminds them all she is forever with them. As her skirt spins, she heads down the hill to join her sisters Grace and Frieda with a little skip in her step.

The family would like to send a special message of gratitude and love to the Angels at Regency House Star Unit for their compassion, love and unwavering dedication to Rosemary's care.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for (https://alz.org).

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now